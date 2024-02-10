Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,445 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 106,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $2,283,000. Finally, Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

