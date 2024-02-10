Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after buying an additional 934,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

