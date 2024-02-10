Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $357.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $357.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $284.72.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $317.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.53. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 20.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

