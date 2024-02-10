Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,344,000 after acquiring an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after buying an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

