CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.23.

TSE CG opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.17 and a 1-year high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

