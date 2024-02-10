CIBC Trims Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Target Price to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$8.35 to C$8.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.23.
View Our Latest Report on Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Price Performance
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centerra Gold
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.