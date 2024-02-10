Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

