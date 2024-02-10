Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$18.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

ALS stock opened at C$16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.37 and a 1 year high of C$23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.67.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.346 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

