Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.00 and a beta of 1.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2646986 EPS for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.