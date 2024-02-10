Head to Head Review: LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LifeVantage and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 1.40% 19.96% 9.48% Longeveron -2,586.83% -145.05% -101.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Longeveron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

LifeVantage has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LifeVantage and Longeveron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $213.40 million 0.40 $2.54 million $0.23 28.74 Longeveron $1.22 million 10.24 -$18.83 million ($0.98) -0.54

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LifeVantage and Longeveron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00

Longeveron has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,659.22%. Given Longeveron’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Longeveron is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Longeveron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix. The company also provides anti-aging skin care products, including liquid collagen, facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, hand creams, beauty serum, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. In addition, it offers bath and body, and targeted relief products, such as body lotion, body wash, body butter, deodorant, soothing balm, and body rub under the TrueScience brand name. It sells its products through its website and network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

