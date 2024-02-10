Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$90.68

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.55.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$79.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.44. The company has a market cap of C$142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$75.89 and a 12 month high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9137597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. Insiders sold a total of 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

