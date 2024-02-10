Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$136.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

TSE:RY opened at C$131.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$131.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.3405359 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

