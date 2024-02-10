Critical Contrast: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & home24 (OTC:HMAGF)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) and home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and home24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -30.70% -18.83% -14.11% home24 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $96.85 million 1.85 -$22.54 million ($0.68) -6.59 home24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and home24’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

home24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and home24, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 0 1 0 3.00 home24 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than home24.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats home24 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About home24

(Get Free Report)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names. The company operates showrooms, retail stores, outlets, and through ecommerce website. It has operations in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.