Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $293.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

