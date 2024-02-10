Head-To-Head Contrast: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National CineMedia and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 1 1 0 2.50 PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

National CineMedia currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.60%. PSQ has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.98%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than National CineMedia.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 414.03% N/A -5.03% PSQ N/A N/A -13.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and PSQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $249.20 million 1.49 -$28.70 million N/A N/A PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

PSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National CineMedia.

Summary

PSQ beats National CineMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

