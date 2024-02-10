Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DROOF

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Deliveroo Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

(Get Free Report

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.