StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.
Institutional Trading of ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
