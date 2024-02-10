StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.35. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 398.63% and a negative net margin of 54.14%.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

