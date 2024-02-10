Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of LUN opened at C$11.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.12. The stock has a market cap of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

