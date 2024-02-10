Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT at $13.20

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,703,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

