Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
