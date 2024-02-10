Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.