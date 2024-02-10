Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$132.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$132.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PD. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$121.08.

Shares of PD opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$75.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.20. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

