UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $174.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

