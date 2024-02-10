Truist Financial Raises Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $175.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.86.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.94.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.