CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.05.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Insider Activity

CleanSpark stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $14.59.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

