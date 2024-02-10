Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $165.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

