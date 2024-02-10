Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,899.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,899.14 ($23.81).

BRBY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.58) to GBX 1,750 ($21.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.31) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burberry Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Burberry Group

Burberry Group Stock Performance

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.59) per share, with a total value of £78,150 ($97,969.16). In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd bought 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,489 ($18.67) per share, with a total value of £99,986.35 ($125,343.30). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,563 ($19.59) per share, for a total transaction of £78,150 ($97,969.16). Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,271 ($15.93) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,375.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,730.99. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,162.50 ($14.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.30).

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,250.00%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.