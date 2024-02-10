Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $152.00 to $173.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2023 earnings at ($7.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASND. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 917.40% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.