BeiGene’s (BGNE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Shares of BGNE opened at $146.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.60. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BeiGene by 166.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

