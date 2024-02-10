Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.25.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $247.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

