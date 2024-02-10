Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $11.99 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $842.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.