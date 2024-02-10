Brokerages Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT at $9.43

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $904.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.24. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

