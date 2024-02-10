Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

