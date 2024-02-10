Head to Head Analysis: International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) and Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF)

Sixth Wave Innovations (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Free Report) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Wave Innovations and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Wave Innovations N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 0.40% 5.22% 2.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sixth Wave Innovations and International Flavors & Fragrances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Wave Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $11.62 billion 1.76 -$1.87 billion $0.18 444.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sixth Wave Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Flavors & Fragrances.

89.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sixth Wave Innovations and International Flavors & Fragrances, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Wave Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 1 7 6 0 2.36

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus target price of $80.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Sixth Wave Innovations.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Sixth Wave Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixth Wave Innovations

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc., a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities. The company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity cannabinoid purification technology; and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of rapid diagnostic test for viruses under the AMIPs label. The company was formerly known as Atom Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. in August 2019. Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment offers natural and plant-based specialty food ingredients, such as flavor compounds; savory products that includes soups, sauces, meat, fish, poultry, snacks, etc.; beverages, such as juice drinks, carbonated or flavored beverages, spirits, etc.; sweets that includes bakery products, candy, cereal, chewing gum, etc.; and dairy products, such as yogurt, ice cream, cheese, etc. It also provides natural food protection ingredients consist of natural antioxidants and anti-microbials. Its Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. The Health & Biosciences segment develops and produces enzymes, food cultures, probiotics, and specialty ingredients for food and non-food applications. Its Pharma Solutions segment produces and sells cellulosics and seaweed-based pharma excipients. The company sells its products primarily to manufacturers of perfumes and cosmetics, hair and other personal care products, soaps and detergents, cleaning products, dairy, meat and other processed foods, beverages, snacks and savory foods, sweet and baked goods, dietary supplements, infant and elderly nutrition, functional food, and pharmaceutical excipients and oral care products. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

