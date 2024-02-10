Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 168,183 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 182.1% in the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 460,776 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 27.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,577 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

