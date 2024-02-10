BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
