BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.86. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

