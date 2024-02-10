Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 475.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 1,304,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 223,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

