Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $825.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $740.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

