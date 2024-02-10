Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $219.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

