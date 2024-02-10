Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Shares of CBT stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. Cabot has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,384,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,808,000 after buying an additional 56,765 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

