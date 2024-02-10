Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.61. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

