Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

Integer stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Integer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

