Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 138.28% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $2,694,308.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,406,217.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 51,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $2,694,308.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,406,217.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,306 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,258. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Symbotic by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Symbotic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.