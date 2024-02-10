Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

