Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 12th

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 12th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 12th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.52. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein bought 299,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $233,995.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,864,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,134,143.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,418,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Featured Stories

