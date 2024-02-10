Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $108.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

