Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 9.66. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Featured Stories

