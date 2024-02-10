Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.32 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

