Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGI. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total value of C$1,811,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.54, for a total value of C$185,410.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.12, for a total transaction of C$1,811,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,507. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$16.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.03. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$20.20.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.