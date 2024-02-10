Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Safehold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safehold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.29%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

