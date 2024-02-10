Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Safehold
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold
Safehold Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Safehold stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a current ratio of 38.91. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.
Safehold Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.29%.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safehold
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.