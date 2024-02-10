Analysts Set PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Target Price at $6.71

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.55%. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

