Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) & Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% Intuitive Machines N/A -3.42% 10.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Intuitive Machines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Inflection Point Acquisition and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inflection Point Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.56%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.40%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than Intuitive Machines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing. It also offers aerospace engineering services to NASA and the aerospace industry. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

